Motorcyclist flown from Box Elder accident site to area hospital

BOX ELDER COUNTY, July 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was flown to an area hospital after he lost control of his motorcycle on southbound State Route 126 in Box Elder County on Sunday afternoon.

The man was driving near the Smith & Edwards store, reportedly at a high rate of speed, when he lost control of his motorcycle, which hit a center median, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Colton Freckleton told Gephardt Daily.

The call came to dispatch at 4:27 p.m., and emergency responders rushed to the scene.

“The driver was not wearing a helmet, so he was flown to an area hospital with head injuries,” Freckleton said. “He was flown out with injuries that are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.”

The man’s name has not been released, and his age is unknown, the trooper said. The victim is believed to be a Weber County resident.

As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, investigators were still on scene, but the roadway had reopened, Freckleton said.