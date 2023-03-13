Motorcyclist hoisted out of slot canyon after 15-20 foot fall in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (Gephardt Daily) — A search and rescue operation begun Sunday concluded Monday morning after a motorcyclist was hoisted by helicopter out of a slot canyon in the Warner Valley area.

“A male, approximately 41 years of age, was out riding in the area and was due back that afternoon,” says a statement issued by the Washington County Sheriff‘s Office.

“When he did not return, Search and Rescue responded … along with Department of Public Safety helicopter Star 9, to search for the male. They searched until approximately 3:30 in the morning when they suspended search operations until daylight.”

The operation resumed Monday.

“Around seven to eight in the morning Star 9 again deployed. At approximately 8:30 in the morning, the male was located at the bottom of a slot canyon, where he was stranded for around 15 to 20 hours.”

The man and motorcycle had fallen 15 to 20 feet, the WCSO statement says.

“He was hoisted out of the canyon by Star 9. Life Flight was called and the male was stabilized and transported to St. George Regional Hospital in serious condition.”

The man’s name has not been released since his family has asked for privacy, the sheriff’s statement says.

“Search and Rescue was able to recover the motorcycle to be returned to the family.”