Motorcyclist in extremely critical condition after Millcreek collision

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist is in extremely critical condition after colliding with a Jeep that drove into his path Wednesday morning in Millcreek.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. in the area of 4500 South and 1100 East.

“The Jeep was making a left hand turn behind another vehicle, and she didn’t see the motorcyclist,” Sgt. Melody Cutler, Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“They ended up in a head-on collision. The male, in his mid-20s, was still in extremely critical condition last time I heard.”

The victim was wearing a helmet, Cutler added.

Impairment is not suspected, but blood chemistry tests are routinely taken after accidents, she said.