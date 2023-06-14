Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash near Gunlock

GUNLOCK, Utah, June 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in serious condition following a crash Tuesday evening near Gunlock.

The motorcyclist was riding with a group on Gunlock Road about 5:30 p.m. when other riders noticed they were missing a member, Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue stated on its Facebook page.

“Fortunately, the rider was wearing a protective helmet,” the post states.

The crash occurred near the site of another motorcycle crash last month, officials said.

“Traffic on Gunlock Road is heavier during the summer, and we remind everyone traveling the route to use caution and slow down, as the sharp turns and varying elevations can make stopping safely difficult,” the post states.

Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue, the Gunlock and Veyo fire departments, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash, officials said.