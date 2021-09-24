Motorcyclist in stable condition after collision with pickup truck in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist in in stable condition after a collision with a pickup truck in Taylorsville Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred at 2627 W. 4700 South at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Taylorsville Officer Scott List told Gephardt Daily officers responded to the crash and were told by witnesses that the motorcycle was going west on 4700 South “at a high rate of speed” and there was a pickup truck in the lane next to him. The truck was going “at a normal speed,” witnesses said.

“The truck didn’t see the motorcycle, they collided and the motorcyclist was ejected,” List said. “He suffered some injuries and was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in what we thought was critical condition but he was upgraded to stable condition.”

The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old from West Valley City, was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the truck, who is 32 years old and from Taylorsville, was not injured.

List said investigators are looking into various factors that may have contributed to the crash, including impairment, but it does not seem that either man was impaired at this stage.