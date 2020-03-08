Motorcyclist injured in collision with Ogden Fire truck

OGDEN, Utah, March 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital in serious condition after his motorcycle collided with an Ogden Fire truck in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at about 1:20 a.m. at 23rd Street and Lincoln Avenue. Police had the area closed off for a block in each direction as the crash was investigated and the scene was cleared. Officials said the ladder truck was on the way to a call, with its lights and sirens on, when the motorcyclist pulled in front of it.

The incident is still under investigation.

No further information was available later Saturday regarding the injured man’s condition.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more details become known.