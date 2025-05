SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 13, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital Tuesday morning after a collision with a semi truck.

The incident happened at about 10:38 a.m. in the area of 200 South and Redwood Road.

“One person was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not critical,” says a Salt Lake City Police Department response to a Gephardt Daily media inquiry.

“The crash remains under investigation.”