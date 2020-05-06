Motorcyclist injured in Utah County crash with SUV on SR-144

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with a possible head injury Tuesday after colliding with a Land Rover in the area of Tibble Creek Reservoir in Utah County.

Officials said the crash between the motorcycle and the SUV occurred at about 6:08 p.m. near 199 N. State Route 144.

The male motorcyclist was reported to be conscious and breathing, but was disoriented. He was transported to Intermountain Medical Center. No information was available regarding his condition.

Utah Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

