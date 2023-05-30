Motorcyclist injured in Washington County crash

GUNLOCK, Utah, May 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was transported to a hospital by helicopter Sunday following a crash in western Washington County.

Fire and rescue crews responded at 8:22 p.m. to a crash on Gunlock Road, Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue stated on its Facebook page.

First responders found the motorcyclist about 60 feet from the road, the post states.

“The patient’s injuries necessitated a technical rescue using a Stokes basket and rope rescue equipment to move the patient to a secure location,” the post states.

The motorcyclist was transported by helicopter to St. George Regional Hospital, officials said.

“DVFR reminds everyone to use caution and appropriate speeds when traveling on Gunlock Road. We also recommend wearing a helmet when riding a motorcycle,” the post states.

Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue also responded to the crash.