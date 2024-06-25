Motorcyclist involved in Friday night Draper crash dies from injuries

DRAPER, Utah, June 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist involved in a Friday night crash in Draper has died from his injuries.

Jeremy Scott Coward, 20, was heading westbound about 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of 12300 South and Vahe Street when he collided with a southbound SUV, according to Draper PD.

A family member told Gephardt Daily that Coward was taken to a local hospital where the decision was made Sunday to donate his organs.

Sgt. Justin Simons with the Draper Police Department said a 14-year-old passenger in the SUV was also taken to the hospital with “minor to moderate injuries,” but was treated and released.

According to Simons, the case has been turned over to Draper PD’s Crash Reconstruction and Analysis Team. Its findings have yet to be released.

A GoFundMe account has been established in Coward’s name, where he’s being remembered as “a very kind and selfless soul.”

Donations will go to Coward’s family to cover funeral expenses.

