Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer, being struck by passing vehicle in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, MAY 23, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was killed overnight after striking a deer and being hit by a passing vehicle on State Route 35, the Utah Highway Patrol confirmed Friday.

According to UHP Lt. Cameron Roden, the crash happened Thursday, about 11:30 p.m., as the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound.

Roden told Gephardt Daily, it appeared the rider collided with a deer and crashed, leaving the motorcycle in the middle of the road with its headlights facing west.

“Moments later, another eastbound driver came around a bend in the road and spotted the motorcycle. Believing the bike was drifting left of center and fearing a head-on collision, the driver veered to the right and inadvertently ran over the motorcyclist, who was lying in the eastbound lane near the shoulder,” Roden said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The driver who struck the rider remained at the accident site and cooperated with investigators.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released pending notification of family.

The incident remains under investigation.