Motorcyclist killed in crash on northbound I-15 in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, May 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 15 in Davis County.

A statement released by the UHP says the accident happened around 8:50 p.m. near mile marker 322.

“The motorcycle failed to slow down in time for slowed traffic ahead and struck the back of another vehicle,” the statement says. “The male rider was ejected from the motorcycle and was struck by another vehicle.

“First responders attempted life saving measures on scene but the rider succumbed to his injuries on scene,” it says.

Northbound traffic on I-15 was reduced to one lane while the UHP continued its investigation at the accident site.

All lanes of traffic are expected to reopen around midnight, the UHP says.

The name of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending notification of family members.