Motorcyclist killed in crash on northbound I-15 in Davis County

By
Patrick Benedict
-
Traffic on northbound I-15 in Davis County comes to halt after a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday, May 14, 2022. Photo: Gephardt Daily/SLCScanner

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, May 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 15 in Davis County.

A statement released by the UHP says the accident happened around 8:50 p.m. near mile marker 322.

“The motorcycle failed to slow down in time for slowed traffic ahead and struck the back of another vehicle,” the statement says. “The male rider was ejected from the motorcycle and was struck by another vehicle.

“First responders attempted life saving measures on scene but the rider succumbed to his injuries on scene,” it says.

Northbound traffic on I-15 was reduced to one lane while the UHP continued its investigation at the accident site.

All lanes of traffic are expected to reopen around midnight, the UHP says.

Traffic on northbound I-15 in Davis County slows to a crawl in the aftermath of a fatal motorcycle crash Saturday night, May 14, 2022. Photo: Gephardt Daily/SLCScanner

The name of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending notification of family members.

