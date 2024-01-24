Motorcyclist killed in Murray crash

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries in a Tuesday night crash with an SUV on State Street in Murray.

The mishap was dispatched at 6:42 p.m. at 5900 S. on State, Kristen Reardon, Murray Police Department public information officer said, after the northbound SUV turned in front of the southbound motorcycle.

The initial responding officer on scene administered CPR to the cyclist, then was assisted by Murray Fire emergency medical personnel. But Reardon said despite their efforts the man was pronounced dead at the crash site.

A multi-agency Critical Accident Reconstruction team remained on scene investigating as of 9:30 p.m., Reardon said, with traffic still restricted in the area.