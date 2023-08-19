Motorcyclist killed in Roy crash

ROY, Utah Aug. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died in a traffic collision Friday night in Roy.

Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures on the 31-year-old male, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, said Sgt. Josh Taylor, Roy City police public information officer.

The collision occurred in the turning lanes of the intersection of 5600 S 3500 W and was dispatched at 8:15 p.m.

It was not immediately clear if one or two passenger vehicles were involved in the collision with the motorcycle, Taylor said, but no other injuries were reported.

The intersection was closed as investigation was under way involving, as is typical, Weber County Sheriff’s Office technicians and crash experts and a State Medical Examiner’s Office investigator, Taylor said.