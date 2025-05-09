Motorcyclist killed in South State Street crash

SANDY, Utah, May 8, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a crash that killed a male motorcyclist Thursday afternoon.

First responders were called at 3:49 p.m. to a car-versus-motorcycle collision near 8640 South State Street.

Sandy City Fire crews attempted life-saving measures, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital, according to Sgt. Bess with the Cottonwood Heights Police Department.

Bess said the crash occurred when the northbound motorcycle collided with a southbound vehicle that was making a left-hand turn from State Street onto 8640 South.

There were no signs of impairment, Bess said, though the motorcycle’s speed may have been a factor.

The vehicle’s driver is cooperating with investigators.

Although the crash happened in Sandy, Cottonwood Heights police are handling the case. Both departments declined further comment.

The motorcyclist’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.