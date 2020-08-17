Motorcyclist killed near Salt Lake City International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah Aug. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was killed near Salt Lake City International Airport late Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area of 2100 N. 3150 West, which is north of the airport, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Salt Lake City Police Department Sgt. Keith Horrocks told Gephardt Daily.

The man and his friend were both riding motorcycles on a “long stretch of road” on 2100 North, Horrocks said, and the friend was filming the man as he rode.

The victim then lost control of his motorcycle and laid the bike down, slid across two lanes and hit a fence post, Horrocks said.

He was declared deceased on scene.

Horrocks said next of kin has been notified but the man’s name has not been publicly released yet.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.