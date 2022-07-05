Motorcyclist, struck 3 times, dies on I-15 in North Salt Lake

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah, July 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released information on a multi-vehicle accident that killed a 31-year-old motorcyclist in North Salt Lake at 12:55 a.m. Monday.

The northbound motorcyclist was merging into Interstate 15 from U.S. 80, the Utah Department of Public Safety statement says, adding that I-15 has five lanes in that area.

“The male driver of the motorcycle lost control of the bike and ran off the road to the right, striking a concrete barrier,” says a statement issued by Utah Highway Control Sgt. Cameron Roden.

“The male fell off the bike and slid into lane two. The bike continued northbound and slid into the HOV lane. A sedan struck the male pushing him into the HOV lane. A pickup truck, which was traveling northbound, struck the bike and the male.”

The impact pushed the man into lane one, “where he was struck again by another sedan. The 31-year-old male rider sustained fatal injuries from the impacts and died at the scene.”

“No other injuries were reported. I-15 was closed at milepost 312 for almost four hours during the investigation.”

The name of the victim has not yet been released. Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.