Motorcyclist struck by SUV in Draper dies of injuries

DRAPER, Utah, April 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man critically injured Thursday when his motorcycle collided with an SUV has died from injuries sustained in the accident, an update from the Draper City Police Department says.

The accident happened at 11950 S. State at about 11:36 p.m. when a westbound SUV turned into the path of a northbound motorcycle, according to police reports.

The rider was Russell Garcia, 47.

“The Draper Police Department has been notified Russell Garcia passed away at Intermountain Medical Center as a result of injuries sustained in the accident,” the Draper City Police statement says. “Our condolences go out to Russell’s family and friends.”

The statement also notes that some news outlets reported the 26-year-old driver of the SUV, who suffered minor injuries, was suspected of being impaired.

“This is not true,” the statement says. “The driver of the SUV involved in the accident gave no indications of impairment by alcohol or other substances.

“The driver of the SUV fully cooperated with our investigation. At this point, no charges have been filed, and the investigation is continuing.”