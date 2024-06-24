Motorcyclist thrown from bike dies on I-80 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist attempting to slow his bike due to traffic locked up his rear brake, which threw him from the motorcycle, causing fatal injuries.

The accident happened at about 9:34 a.m. Monday near 7100 W. on Interstate 80, a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

Three motorcyclist were traveling east, near mile marker 111, when one rider, a 54-year-old Texas man, was thrown from his Harley after he tried to decelerate his bike due to slower traffic ahead.

“He was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical crews,” says a UHP statement issued at about noon.

“The Harley rider was wearing a helmet. Eastbound I-80 was closed at 7200 west but traffic is being allowed to get back onto the freeway with the on-ramp to bypass the scene.”

No additional details were released.