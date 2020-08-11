Motorcyclist transported to hospital after collision in Marriott-Slaterville

MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, Utah, Aug. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital late Monday night after colliding with a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck in the area of 2000 Pioneer Road.

The accident happened at about 11:30 p.m.

The 33-year-old man on the bike had a green light, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Adams told Gephardt Daily.

The truck hauling the trailer was southbound on 2000 West and was about to turn east onto 400 North, when the motorcycle collided with the trailer.

“The truck driver is in good condition. The motorcyclist was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital,” Adams said.

Adams said it appeared at first that the motorcyclist was seriously injured, but upon arriving at the hospital, he was fully alert and it was determined that “he will be fine.”

Asked if anyone will be cited in this collision, Adams said that charges will be screened against the driver of the truck.