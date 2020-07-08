Motorcyclist transported to hospital after crash on SR 36 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, July 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital late Tuesday night after a crash on northbound State Route 36 at Village Boulevard (milepost 62).

Utah Highway Patrol, via Dispatch, told Gephardt Daily the motorcycle was cut off by a semi.

The adult male motorcyclist was conscious and breathing, but had a minor leg injury and was taken to the hospital.

The crash happened at about 11 p.m., and UDOT tweeted that northbound SR 36 was closed at Village Boulevard (milepost 62).

The incident is still under investigation, and no further details were available.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes known.