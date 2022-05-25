Motorcyclist transported to hospital after crashing into parked car in Lehi

LEHI, Utah, May 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in fair condition after crashing into the back of a parked car Tuesday evening.

Lehi Police Sgt. Robert Marshall said the motorcyclist was traveling west on 1700 North about 7:30 p.m. when he crashed into a car parked on the side of the road near 3220 West.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike but “appeared to be OK,” Marshall told Gephardt Daily.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and a riding jacket with padding, he said.

Police estimate the motorcycle was traveling 30-40 mph when it impacted the parked car. The posted speed limit in the area of the crash is 25 mph.