Motorcyclist airlifted to St. George Hospital after accident in Veyo

VEYO, Utah, Feb. 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency responders, including Dammeron Valley Fire & Rescue, were dispatched Saturday afternoon to mile marker 11 on Gunlock Road after a motorcycle accident involving a rider and passenger.

“The motorcycle left the roadway, throwing both riders off the vehicle, resulting in injuries to both parties,” says a news release issued by the agency.

“Both patients were transported to St. George Regional Hospital; one via Intermountain Life Flight and the other via Gold Cross Ambulance. The condition of the patients is unknown, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.”

Also responding was Santa Clara-Ivins Fire & Rescue, Gunlock Fire Department, Veyo Fire Department, Washington County Sheriff‘s Office, and Utah Department of Natural Resources law enforcement.

Photo by Dammeron Valley Fire Rescue

"Motorcycle accidents regularly occur on Gunlock Road, usually because of excessive speed," the statement says. "DVFR reminds riders to travel at a safe speed for the road conditions, be aware of traffic and wildlife, and always wear a helmet to mitigate injuries."