Motorcylist dies in Iron County crash

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A motorcyclist died Thursday after he lost control on a curve and crashed on SR-20.

The fatality occurred as the 68-year-old male driver of a black Harley Davidson was eastbound near mile marker five at 11:25 a.m., according to a brief press release from the Utah Highway Patrol.

“At this location there is a large, sweeping lefthand curve. The motorcycle appears to have been going too fast for the curve and drifted to the outside.”

The motorcycle then left the roadway, striking a rock, which sent it “flipping end over end and the driver was thrown. The driver was wearing a helmet and he also hit the rocks. He died on scene from his injuries,” the UHP said.

Lane closures were in place for about three and a half hours during the investigation, the UHP said. Information on the deceased or any other detail was not immediately available.

