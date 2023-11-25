Motorhome fire spreads to house in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah, Nov. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire crews responded to a Herriman fire early Saturday morning and were able to save a residence from being a total loss, the agency says.

The call came in at 2:51 a.m., and crews responded to a Placid Rose Drive address.

“A motorhome on the side of the house caught fire, spreading to the house,” says a statement issued by Unified Fire officials. “Fire ran up to the attic and burned off a portion of the roof. Fire crews made an aggressive offensive attack and were able to save the home from a total loss.”

No firefighters or residents were injured, the department says.

“Two dogs rescued and one fish. There is one cat currently unaccounted for. (Crews) are currently on scene cooling hotspots and overhauling efforts are happening,” said a statement issued just before 7 a.m.

An 8:40 a.m. update said crews were leaving the scene.