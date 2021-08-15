Motorhome veers off I-15 in Centerville, lands on tracks

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Aug. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to the hospital and Frontrunner service was delayed after a southbound motorhome left Interstate 15 in Centerville and came to rest on the train tracks.

The incident happened just after noon Sunday, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Vargas told Gephardt Daily.

“It happened at Parrish Lane,” Vargas said. “The motorhome left the roadway to the right, and ended up on the tracks. One person was transported with minor injuries. They did close the tracks, and UTA came out to check the tracks.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.