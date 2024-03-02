Motorist killed Friday in I-15 crash near South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Mar. 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A southbound motorist died Friday evening on 1-15 when he inexplicably veered across multiple lanes of traffic to strike a concrete barrier at the 11400 South on ramp.

How he missed hitting other vehicles at freeway speeds as he traversed three or more lanes puzzled investigators, according to the Utah Highway Patrol, but his Toyota struck an SUV after bouncing off the barrier in the 5:52 p.m. mishap. No injuries were reported to the SUV.

It also wasn’t immediately clear what made the Toyota driver suddenly change course, UHP Cpl. Haley Scheer said. He was the sole occupant of the car.

He was conveyed by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, she said. The southbound on ramp was estimated as likely remaining closed for investigation and cleanup until 9 p.m.