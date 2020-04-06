Mountain America Expo Center set up as alternate care site

SANDY, Utah, April 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Mountain America Expo Center has been set up as a hospital overflow site, officials said Monday.

“The state of Utah has contracted with Salt Lake County to use the Mountain America Expo Center as an alternate care site, or hospital overflow,” said a statement from Utah Division of Emergency Management.

“This is not a site for COVID-19 patients. It is simply an overflow site for certain types of care, should the need arise. It will initially be stocked with 250 beds and medical equipment.”

The facility at 9575 S. State St. would be used for non-acute or low-acute care overflow.

“We hope we never have to use this site,” the statement goes on. “If hospitals get overwhelmed with intensive care patients suffering from COVID-19, it’s important to have a plan for those who need less-than-acute care. Utah does not currently need to send any patients to an alternate care site. But we’re getting ready, just in case.”