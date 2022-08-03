Mountain biker falls 60 feet in Zion National Park; is airlifted out with multiple compound fractures

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Aug. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man riding a mountain bike off road on slickrock Monday in Zion National Park “fell about 60 feet and suffered multiple compound fractures,” a park spokesman told Gephardt Daily.

Park spokesman Jonathan Shafer said riding bikes in Zion is prohibited except on park roads and on the Pa’rus Trail.

Sixty feet is about the height of a five or six story building.

“National Park Service staff including park rangers, EMTs, and a paramedic responded,” Shafer said in an emailed statement.

“They moved the patient to the road. The NPS called a life flight helicopter which transported them to a hospital in St. George Utah.”