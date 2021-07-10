Mountain biker transported by air to Ogden hospital after accident near Snowbasin

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman in her 60s was transported to an area hospital Saturday after she reportedly fell from a mountain bike near the Snowbasin Resort trailhead.

“We got called to Snowbasin, and when we got there, ski patrol was on their way to get her with a side-by-side,” Captain Oliver Cummings, Weber Fire District, told Gephardt Daily.

“We met with ski patrol and a helicopter at the bottom, and the woman was in stable condition.”

Cummings said the exact circumstances of the fall and seriousness of the injuries are unclear, but the patient was transported by medical helicopter to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden.

“Her injuries were probably not life-threatening, but they were serious enough to warrant flying her,” he said.