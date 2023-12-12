Mountain Green Fire crews deal with semi rollover’s fuel leak, medical incident crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Mountain Green Fire volunteer crews responded to two emergencies overnight.

One was a semi rollover that happened at about midnight near milepost 95 Interstate 84, says a Tuesday morning news release issued on social media.

The crash reportedly created a fuel leak.

“We utilized very-high-tech methods to control the leak: wax toilet rings are so sticky they work better than many other methods. Leakage was contained in a ‘kiddie’ pool from Squad 131,” the Mountain Green Fire post says.

“The trailer was carrying frozen food. Driver self-extricated and was uninjured.”

Photos Mountain Green Fire

The other incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, and involved a driver in a passenger vehicle.

“A driver apparently suffered a medical emergency which caused him to crash into a rock wall on Cottonwood Canyon Road, just east of the airport,” the statement says. “A passing driver noticed the crash and called 911.

Morgan County “Sheriff’s deputies found the driver unconscious and provided supportive care. Mountain Green EMTs on Engine 131 provided medical care. The patient was then transported by Morgan Fire & EMS A121 in stable condition.”