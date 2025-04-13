Mountain Green Fire, other agencies respond to emergencies in Huntsville area

HUNTSVILLE, Utah, April 13, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Saturday was busy for Mountain Green Fire and the agencies it helped in Huntsville.

“Beautiful but busy day for your Mountain Green volunteer firefighters, responding to help our mutual aid partner,” the group’s news release says.

“Several emergencies simultaneously in the Huntsville area caused Mountain Green units to be called to assist Weber Engine 65 at a grass fire, and to respond to SnowBasin to assist an injured skier along with Ogden Fire Department units.

“Brush 131 responded to Middle Fork Trailhead to provide water, and Squad 131 with Chief 131 responded to Snowbasin to assist Ski Patrol. A medevac helicopter provided transport to the hospital for the injury.”