Mountain Green Fire responds to semi rollover on I-84

WEBER CANYON, Utah, Dec. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Mountain Green Fire responded to an odd call early Friday afternoon.

“The semi was ‘flying around the corners,’ the caller reported, but as you can see, semis can’t fly,” says a news release issued by the agency.

“Why not end 2023 with a rollover here in the ‘normal’ spot, 84-West in Weber Canyon before the Power Plant, where in three years we have had 13 rollovers?”

Mountain Green Fire reported that Friday was a “clear, beautiful day, right at noon hour. Excessive speed and load shift (wire coils, once again) were the cause.

“The driver self-extricated and refused transport. Mountain Green Engine and Squad 131 responded, along with many other agencies.”

The agency responded with its usual spill-catching equipment.

“Our assignment was to once again provide the kiddie pool (blue, this time) to contain the leaking diesel fuel.”

Nearly six hours later, with the sun setting, one lane was still blocked for cleanup, with a line of about 2 miles’ worth of vehicles, the statement says.

“Although the frequency of semi rollovers here have lessened since the installation of additional signage at the urging of our Fire Chief and others, additional measures should be taken to prevent this from occurring, before a semi with Hazardous materials closes the canyon for days.”