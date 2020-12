SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A mountain lion was spotted in the area of the University of Utah Monday morning.

“U of U ALERT: Mountain lion spotted in Red Butte Canyon around 11:30 a.m.,” said a tweet from U of U Campus Police. “Use caution in the area.”

