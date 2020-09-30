Mountain Ridge, West Jordan high schools move to online learning after increase in COVID-19 cases

HERRIMAN, WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Both Mountain Ridge and West Jordan high schools will be moving to online learning for two weeks after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Salt Lake County Health Department has identified 22 active cases of COVID-19 within Mountain Ridge High School at 14100 Sentinel Ridge Blvd. in Herriman, while there are 26 active cases of COVID-19 within West Jordan High School at 8136 S. 2700 West.

“After discussing the circumstances in an emergency board meeting Tuesday night, the Jordan School District Board of Education has determined that it is necessary for Mountain Ridge High School and West Jordan High School to move to online, virtual learning for two weeks beginning Thursday, October 1,” said a news release from Jordan School District.

“To allow students and staff time to prepare for online learning, Wednesday, Sept. 30, will be a teacher preparation day; there will be no virtual classes.”

The news release added:

In general, students will not be allowed in the buildings beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Staff will be allowed in the buildings if needed to gather instructional materials.

All classes will be held virtually beginning Thursday, Oct. 1.

In-person classes will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 27, after fall break.

Grab-and-go lunches will be available from 11 a.m. to noon each day.

Jordan Academy for Technology and Careers North and South enrolled students will still be able to participate in-person in their appropriate programs. JATC busing will run as normal Wednesday with more details to come.

More details about the schools moving to online learning for two weeks, including how to check out a Chromebook, will be coming soon, the news release said.

COVID-19 case counts at all schools and buildings in the district can be found on the Jordan COVID-19 dashboard here.