Move over and make room when a vehicle is on the shoulder, UHP says

UTAH, Dec. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol wants all drivers to remember to move over whenever there’s a vehicle on the shoulder of the road.
This is something to keep in mind at all times, but as rain and snow make stopping more difficult, it’s especially important to slow down and move over.
In a tweet Wednesday evening, UHP posted the above photo along with the following message:
“A tow truck operator is very lucky to be walking away from this crash. While on the shoulder the tow operator was fixing some equipment when a semi that was unable to move over due to traffic on his left made contact with the flat bed and operator.”
UHP says #moveoverutah is a team effort.
“If you’re traveling and you see a vehicle on the shoulder, make sure you give them space and move over. If you are in the center lanes make sure you let the vehicles in the right lane move over.”