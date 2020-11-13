Much of Utah facing winter storm warning, winter weather advisory

UTAH, Nov. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Much of northern and central Utah is under a winter storm warning or a winter weather advisory on Friday.

The winter storm advisory affects areas from Utah’s northern border and south through Provo and Nephi. The winter weather advisory starts south of Duchesne and runs through the area of Richfield, as of Friday afternoon.

The map above was from an image shown at 3:32 p.m. Friday. To see an updated state map, hours or days later, click here.

To see local forecasts in areas affected, and those not, check below. Locations are listed north to south.

● ● ● Logan/Cache County Here’s the Logan/Cache County forecast as of Friday afternoon, with all data and graphics in this article from the National Weather services. To check for updated information, click here.

Friday night Snow, mainly before 2 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 2 a.m. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 25. West wind 15 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches possible.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind around 14 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch possible.

Sunday Snow likely before 11 a.m., then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 42. South -southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Sunday Night A 30 percent chance of showers before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49.

Thursday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Salt Lake City Here’s the Salt Lake City area forecast. To check for updated information, click here. Friday night A chance of rain before 8 p.m., then rain and snow. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 29. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind 18 to 23 mph becoming west-northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible. Saturday A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 10 to 14 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible. Saturday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. East-southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Sunday A chance of snow showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 47. South-southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible. Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Thursday Night A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Friday, Nov. 20 A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. ● ● ● Central Utah Here’s the Central Utah forecast beginning Friday afternoon based on weather predicted for Richfield. For updates, click here. Friday night A chance of rain before 11 p.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow. Low around 25. Southwest wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Saturday A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 9 to 14 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26. North-northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south- southeast after midnight. Monday Sunny, with a high near 61. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Friday, Nov. 20 A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. ● ● ● Moab/Grand Junction Here’s the forecast for the Moab/Grand Junction, Colo., area. For updates, click here. Friday night A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Saturday Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 57. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. East-southeast wind around 5 mph. Monday Sunny, with a high near 59. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Friday, Nov. 20 Partly sunny, with a high near 65. ● ● ● St. George And here’s the forecast for the St. George area. For updates, click here.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 40. West wind around 9 mph becoming east-northeast in the evening.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 7 mph becoming east in the morning.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40. East-northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 66. East-northeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 41. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east-northeast in the evening.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.