SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, May 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A mudslide closed Little Cottonwood Canyon on Tuesday.

The road, also known as State Route 210, had to be closed after a patch of mud, 4-feet-deep and about 100-feet-wide, slid down a canyon wall and onto the roadway.

The mud contains a lot of woody debris, the UDOT tweet says.

UDOT is assessing the situation, and there is no estimated time for reopening. For updates, check here.

