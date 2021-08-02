Mudslides close Big Cottonwood Canyon, SR-210 in Little Cottonwood also closed

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Aug. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Heavy rains caused a series of mudslides in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Sunday, shutting down state Route 190 in both directions and damaging cars caught in the debris.

As of 11:35 p.m. Sunday, it wasn’t known when the area might be cleared for traffic, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

No injuries were reported, Unified Fire Authority said in a tweet:

“The Crew at St108 in BCC worked closely with @UPDSL to flush trapped cars up and over Guardsmen Pass as multiple landslides covered SR190 tonight. No injuries have been reported, but the crew helped change several tires on cars damaged by debris.”

UDOT also reported that state Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon was closed in both directions at milepost 4 because of the weather. As of 11:30 p.m., no estimated time of clearance was available for that closure.

