Multi-vehicle crash kills 1, critically injures another in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — At least one person has died and a second was transported in critical condition as a result of a multi-vehicle crash between Wellsville and Logan.

“Early this morning, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Troopers responded to a multi-car crash on US-89/91 at about 3700 South,” says a statement issued by Utah Highway Patrol.

“The crash is initially reported to involve six or seven vehicles, and is blocking both directions of travel. One fatality has been reported, and another party was transported in critical condition.”

A tweet issued by UHP at 7:43 a.m. estimated U.S. 89/91 could be closed for two to three hours.

The roadway is blocked during the investigation and cleanup. Drivers are asked to choose an alternate route, such as State Route 23 north to State Route 30 east, or State Route 101 east to State Route 165 north, to get to Logan.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.