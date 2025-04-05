Multi-vehicle crash leads to multi-agency response in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, April 5, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A three-vehicle crash resulted in six patients Friday night in Washington County.

Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched just before 10 a.m., and responded to State Route 59, near mile marker 19, a news release says.

Upon arrival, firefighters found all patients had safely exited the vehicles, Hurricane Valley Fire news release says.

“Thankfully, only minor injuries were reported,” the release says.

The incident involved three vehicles and a total of six patients. Units E41, E43, HR41, M41, M42, and BC44 responded, along with deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Hurricane City Police Department.