Multi-vehicle crash with critical injuries closes SB I-15 in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, April 16, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Southbound Interstate 15 in Millard County was closed Wednesday night after a serious crash at mile marker 177.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m., after a northbound Tesla was called in for reckless driving in the northbound lanes.

The Tesla reportedly stopped, but then was called in as a wrong-way vehicle headed north in the southbound lanes of I-15, Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily.

The Tesla then sideswiped a semi and collided, head on, with an SUV near mile marker 177, Roden said. The SUV went off the road and came to a rest on its side.

A second semi hit debris and had some damage.

Utah Highway Patrol photo

The driver of the Tesla and two people in the SUV were transported in serious or critical condition.

The roadway is expected to be closed for two or three more hours, Roden said at about 9:15 p.m. Southbound traffic will be directed off the exit a mile before the crash, off the frontage road, and will re-enter southbound I-15 south of the scene. Expect delays.

Drivers able to take alternate routes are advised to do so.