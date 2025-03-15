Multiple accidents block I-15 near Spanish Fork Saturday morning

UTAH COUNTY, March 15, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol officers responded to multiple accidents in the same area of Interstate 15, near Spanish Fork, on Saturday morning.

Sgt. Mike Gordon, UHP, told Gephardt Daily an injury accident happened at about 9:15 a.m. near mile marker 258.

“An individual had stopped to check on someone who had been in a crash,” Gordon said. “The individual was outside of their vehicle when another crash occurred and one of the vehicles struck the individual. The individual was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

“At that same time, there was another crash at the same location but in the northbound lanes,” he said.

That accident resulted in “Minor to no injuries,” Gordon said. “Pedestrian was the only one transported to my knowledge. A reconstruction was not called out.”