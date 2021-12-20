Multiple agencies battle ‘fully involved’ residential fire in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews from multiple agencies are battling a major house fire Sunday night in a Kaysville neighborhood.

Kaysville, North Davis Fire District and Hill Air Force Base and Emergency Services personnel are “on scene of a well-involved residential structure fire in the 2100 S. block of 175 E.,” says a Facebook post by Kaysville F.D.

Layton City Fire and Farmington Fire Department also responded early on to assist.

At 6:45 p.m. the fire department stated, “The home is fully involved and there has been a roof collapse.”

It was initially reported that the back of the home was fully engulfed and the flames had pushed into the attic.

