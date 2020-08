HOOPER, Utah, Aug. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies battled a structure fire in Hooper Thursday morning.

“Today at approximately 9:35 a.m., Weber, Roy and Clinton Fire units along with Weber County Sheriff’s responded to a structure fire in Hooper,” said a tweet from Weber County Fire District. “The fire burned an ATV, lawn mower, wood pallets, and the face of a shed.”

The cause of the fire was a battery tender, the tweet said.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.