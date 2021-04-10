Multiple agencies battle structure on Provo’s Mile High Drive

PROVO, Utah, April 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from three firefighting agencies were called to a blaze on Provo’s Mile High Drive early Saturday morning.

The call came in just after 6 a.m., Capt. Sam Armstrong, Provo Fire, told Gephardt Daily. Crews from Provo, Orem and Springville responded to the scene.

“Our guys were able to go in through the basement, and keep in mostly isolated to the garage,” Armstrong said. “We got the fire vented. The fire had burned through the roof.”

The garage was fully involved, with more flames surrounding the structure.

“We got one call of a tree fire, because that’s what the neighbor could see burning,” Armstrong said.

The garage was a total loss, but firefighters were able to limit damage to the house.

“It is not occupied right now,” Armstrong said. “The owner is out of town. So there were no injuries to residents, and none to our firefighting crews.”

The owner has been alerted and was forwarded photos of the scene, the Captain said.

Armstrong said at 9:30 a.m. that the Fire Marshall’s office was on scene to try to determine the cause of the fire. There is no dollar estimated on losses yet, he said.