Multiple agencies join in Payson trench rescue

PAYSON, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies responded Wednesday to rescue a man trapped in an excavation trench.

Payson Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, the agency posted on social media Wednesday evening. The incident came in a deep trench on a construction site in the area of 1400 S 300 W.

A 38-year-old male worker was extricated due to the efforts of members from at least ten different emergency agencies. He was flown by a Life Flight medical helicopter to Utah Valley Hospital.

His multiple injuries were described as “traumatic,” according to Payson Fire Rescue posting on social media. “He was talking to rescuers and appears to be stable.”

On hand to assist were members and vehicles from Payson Police, Santaquin Fire, Spanish Fork Fire, Provo Fire, Lehi Fire, Pleasant Grove Fire, American Fork Fire, Saratoga Springs Fire and Lone Peak Fire. “Payson Fire and our community thank all the assisting agencies in this incident.”