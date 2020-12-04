Multiple agencies, K-9 unit search for man who ran from car crash in SLC, reported to have gun

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies and a K-9 unit searched for a man who ran from a car crash Thursday afternoon and was reported to have a gun.

The incident began just after 5 p.m. when a man and woman reportedly crashed a vehicle in the area of 4020 S. 1100 East in Salt Lake City, Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily. Cutler said it appears the two did not crash into another vehicle, but into a stationary object.

The two ran from the vehicle, and a caller reported to police it appeared the man had a gun in his hand.

A containment area was set up, Cutler said, and the woman was located.

It was believed the man had run into a garage in the area of 3900 S. 1100 East in Millcreek, but when officials opened the garage, the man was not inside.

Numerous agencies, including a K-9 unit from West Jordan Police Department, then combed the area, Cutler said.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., the man was reportedly located. No other details were immediately available.

The vehicle has been impounded, Cutler said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is provided.