Multiple agencies rescue injured BASE jumper in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and Grand County EMS evacuated an injured BASE jumper Monday afternoon in Kane Creek Canyon.

A SAR Facebook post said the 39-year-old man struck the cliff wall and landed hard on a narrow ledge near the base of the cliff below “The Crown” exit point. He sustained an injury to his pelvis.

After the man was stabilized by medical personnel, “a two-station high and steep angle technical rope evacuation of over 300 feet” lowered him from the accident site to the road, where an ambulance was waiting to transport him to the hospital.

In addition to Grand County SAR and EMS, the Bureau of Land Management-Utah and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the rescue.

“We appreciate everyone’s good work on this complex incident,” the Facebook post said. “In recent years, BASE jumpers from around the world have congregated in Moab during the week of Thanksgiving for an event called the Turkey Boogie. Despite the pandemic, outdoor activities in the area continue to generate many backcountry search and rescue and emergency medical calls for assistance.”