Multiple agencies respond after 2 snowmobilers caught in avalanche, 1 seriously injured

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 23, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Two snowmobilers caught in an avalanche Saturday morning were rescued in a four-hour operation Saturday.

The call went out at 11:49 a.m., and crews including Wasatch County Search & Rescue responded to the Snake Creek area, northwest of Midway in Wasatch County.

“Wasatch County 911 Center received reports of an avalanche in the Snake Creek area, west of Midway,” a Wasatch County SAR news release says. “Two male snowmobilers were caught in the slide, with one sustaining serious injuries.

“Emergency responders arrived and the injured individual was transported by medical helicopter to a nearby hospital for treatment.”

Photo from Wasatch County Search Rescue

“Thanks to all the first responders that assisted today,” the statement says, naming its group, Wasatch County Fire, Intermountain Life Flight, the Utah Division of State Parks and the Utah Department of Public Safety.